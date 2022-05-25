THE first mayor and deputy mayor to serve Magor and Undy have been elected following the creation of a new town council.
A new town council has been formed following changes made by the Boundary Commission for Wales and Monmouthshire County Council.
At the first annual meeting of Magor with Undy Town Council earlier this month, members appointed the first mayor and deputy mayor.
Previously, the community council appointed a chairman and vice-chairman.
Cllr Carole Hopkins was chosen as the first mayor, with Cllr Frances Taylor elected as deputy mayor.
Cllr Hopkins, a resident of Magor for more than 30 years, has been a community councillor for many years, and has been chairwoman of the community council several times.
She paid tribute to the work of outgoing chairman, Cllr John Crook, who has been newly elected to Monmouthshire County Council for the Magor East with Undy ward.
