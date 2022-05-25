BEAVERBROOKS has a selection of designer watches, cufflinks and jewellery gifts perfect for treating your Dad to this Father's Day.

The day devoted to celebrating the paternal figure in your life and everything he does falls on Sunday, June 16 this year.

The family jeweller has rounded up some of the top watches, cufflinks and jewellery from the biggest brands including Hugo Boss, Emporio Armani, Gucci and more.

A Father and child's hand next to each other. Credit: Canva

Father's Day watches, cufflinks and rings from Beaverbrooks

BOSS Peak Chronograph Men's Watch

BOSS Peak Chronograph Men's Watch. Credit: Beaverbrooks

If you're looking for something stylish that he can wear every day, look no further than the BOSS Peak Chronograph Men's Watch.

This sleek and refined timepiece boasts plenty of modern features, including a black matt dial and polished bezel and chronograph subdials.

It is also powered by a quartz movement and has up to 30m water resistance.

Down from £349, pick up this stunning timepiece for £279 via the Beaverbooks website.

Emporio Armani Mario Black Tone Automatic Men’s Watch

Emporio Armani Mario Black Tone Automatic Men’s Watch. Credit: Beaverbooks

Emporio Armani Mario Black Tone Automatic Men’s Watch would make the ideal pressies to show how much he means to you.

It is resented on a black plated stainless steel bracelet with butterfly clasp and comes with a 43mm black plated stainless steel case.

It has a water resistance of 50m, three interlinking chronograph sub-dials with white accents and is powered by an automatic movement.

Show your Dad some love this Father's Day for £479 via the Beaverbooks website.

Gucci Interlocking G Silver Cufflinks

Gucci Interlocking G Silver Cufflinks. Credit: Beaverbrooks

Make his Father's Day extra special this year with these Gucci Interlocking G Silver Cufflinks.

They are crafted in sterling silver and feature the iconic Interlocking G motif

With a Polished finish, these cufflinks will make him walk into everyday with style.

Pick up this stunning ring for £275 via the Beaverbrooks website.

Men's Two Tone Brushed Titanium Ring

Men's Two Tone Brushed Titanium Ring. Credit: Beaverbrooks

If he's not one for watches, we suggest this classic Titanium Men's Ring.

The stylish ring features a sleek two-tone effect with an asymmetrical cutout.

The ring width is 7mm and is also available in a range of sizes.

Take home the stunning piece for £125 via the Beaverbrooks website.

READ MORE: Father's Day 2022: Buyagift reveals top experiences to treat your Dad from golf to skydiving

READ MORE: Father's Day 2022: Hugo Boss, David Beckham and more fragrances to treat your Dad

Vivienne Westwood Seymour Steel and Gold Plated Men's Watch

Vivienne Westwood Seymour Steel and Gold Plated Men's Watch. Credit: Beaverbrooks

Presented on a two-tone stainless steel and gold plated bracelet, this Vivienne Westwood watch is the ultimate Father's Day present.

It has a 41mm case size and is resistant in up to 50m of water.

The gold dial watch has a textured gold plated bezel, baton hour markers and hands and is powered by a quartz movement

Give him this dreamy Vivienne Westwood watch for £275 via the Beaverbooks website.

Stainless Steel Cubic Zirconia Cufflinks

Stainless Steel Cubic Zirconia Cufflinks. Credit: Beaverbrooks

Sleek, stylish and contemporary, these stainless steel cubic zirconia cufflinks will add a sleek edge to your Dad's shirts this Father's Day.

Help him to dress to impress, the handsome pair are designed in brushed and polished stainless steel and feature a cubic zirconia for a luxurious finish.

Perfect for showing off your excellent style in and out of the office, these stylish cufflinks will never leave your side.

Add these cufflinks to your basket for £60 via the Beaverbrooks website.