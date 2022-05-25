ICELAND has launched its party food and desserts range that is perfect for your Platinum Jubilee street party.

Whether you have big festive plans that involve the whole neighbourhood or you won't be moving from the couch over the blockbuster Bank Holiday weekend, here is how you can make your celebrations delicious.

Shoppers will be able to pull together a regal feast on a budget at Iceland for under £20, including a show-stopping dessert, party foods and party essentials.

Jubilee Chicken Crowns. Credit: Iceland

The news comes after Iceland announced that it is continuing to support The Big Lunch for the second year.

You can pick up six packs of Iceland’s famous party food lines which includes everything from Tempura King Prawns (£2.00, 130g) to Sticky Chicken Skewers (£2.00, 181g), in its 3 for £5 offer.

Customers can also get their hands on a classic show-stopping dessert like Iceland’s crowd-pleasing Jubilee Victoria Sponge (£2.00, 345g).

Shoppers can also add the following snacks and drinks to their Jubilee party offering:

Two bottles of fizzy pop within its two for £4 offer, such as Coca Cola Zero Sugar (£2.75, 3l) and Pepsi Max No Sugar Cola Bottle (£2.25, 3l)

A pack of Walkers Classic Variety Multipack Crisps (£2.75, 12x25g)

A bag of Swizzels Loadsa Sweets (£1.00, approx. 18pk)

Tempura King Prawns. Credit: Iceland

All for £17.75 from the Iceland website and room to add some of the £1.00 value range in for just £20.00.

Iceland’s Jubilee range also features Chicken Bites, Chicken Snack Rolls, Sandwich Fillers and a £1 Value Range to help you go all out for your Jubilee-themed party.

The supermarket has also created unique food items that are made to rise to the Royal occasion, including Jubilee Chicken Crowns (£3.00, 511g).

Its £1 value range features all snacks guests could ask for and means your celebrations don't have to break the bank.

The range features a Thin and Crispy Double Pepperoni Pizza (£1.00, 334g) with countless other variations to suit all tastebuds.

Thin and Crispy Double Pepperoni Pizza. Credit: Iceland

There are also some multipacks on offer to make your money go further such as Walkers Classic Variety Multipack Crisps (£3.50, 22 x 25g).

You can't forget some sweet treats, add Haribo Tangfastics Bag (£1.00, 175g) and Vimto (£1.00, 2l) to you basket for £1 each.

If the weather is on our side, Iceland also has a £1 range of ice lollies to enjoy the scorcher celebrations such as Rocket Lollies (£1.00, 480g), Strawberry and Vanilla Cones (£1.00, 372g) and Chocolate and Nut Cones (£1.00, 372g).