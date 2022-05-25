SUE Gray's report into the partygate scandal during lockdown has been published on the Government website.

In her report, Ms Gray said “many will be dismayed that behaviour of this kind took place on this scale at the heart of Government” and “what happened fell well short” of the standards expected.

The document is 37 pages long and includes nine pictures of some of the parties.

Boris Johnson is expected to tell the Commons he will “accept full responsibility for my failings” over partygate.

“I commissioned this report to set the record straight and allow us all to move on,” he is expected to tell MPs.

Sue Gray's report has been released (PA)

“I accept full responsibility for my failings. I am humbled by the whole experience.”

He will say he has learned the lessons from the situation.

In addition to the party investigation Ms Gray said she learned of multiple examples of “unacceptable” treatment of security and cleaning staff during her partygate investigation.

She wrote: “I found that some staff had witnessed or been subjected to behaviours at work which they had felt concerned about but at times felt unable to raise properly.

“I was made aware of multiple examples of a lack of respect and poor treatment of security and cleaning staff. This was unacceptable.”

See Sue Gray's full report

The full report from Sue Gray can be found and read on the Government website here.