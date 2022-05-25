BORIS Johnson is expected to hold a press conference in the wake of the Sue Gray report into partygate being published today.

The prime minister will meet the Queen this evening as part of his weekly meeting with her Majesty.

But it is believed Mr Johnson will also hold a press conference following Prime Minister’s Questions as a result of the Sue Gray report.

The full findings of the report can be read here.

Following his receipt of her report – which he has pledged to publish in full – Mr Johnson will make a statement to MPs in the Commons.

Later on Wednesday, he will stage a press conference in Downing Street and address the 1922 Committee of backbench Tory MPs who will have to decide whether the findings are sufficiently serious to warrant a push to oust him.

Ms Gray’s report will give the clearest picture so far of events which led to widespread public anger, including the names of some of those who attended gatherings.

When will Boris Johnson hold Sue Gray report press conference?





We do not know when Boris Johnson will begin his press conference commenting on the Sue Gray report findings yet.

We will keep you updated with when the conference will begin and how you can watch.

Will Boris Johnson resign?





It is not yet clear whether Boris Johnson will resign as a result of Sue Gray’s findings into the partygate scandal.

In her report on partygate Sue Gray said “many will be dismayed that behaviour of this kind took place on this scale at the heart of Government” and “what happened fell well short” of the standards expected.