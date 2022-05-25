HOTEL Chocolat has launched a half-price 'Spring Spectacular sale and there's even 50 per cent off its Easter chocolate.

If you thought you had missed the boat for discount Easter treats, think again because Hotel Chocolat's 50 per cent spring sale has arrived.

Whether you're looking for something sweet to get you through the week or you're always on the hunt for a bargain, there are plenty of savings to be had.

From luxurious and creamy Easter eggs to showstopping hampers, there is something for everyone with a little sweet tooth.

You'll need to be quick though because the sale only runs until Sunday and the chocolatey goods are going fast!

Hotel Chocolat launches half-price spring sale

The Easter H-Box

The Easter H-Box. Credit: Hotel Chocolat

Hotel Chocolat describes its Easter H-Box as the gift box which keeps on giving.

The box features everything from sumptuous caramel to a tipsy fruit cake as well as French Champagne and Pistashi-oh! for a touch of luxury.

The eggs' contemporary designs are a tribute to the vibrant colours of Easter but the brand prides itself on not using anything artificial.

Finished with a dazzling gold stripe, The Happy Easter H-box is a truly special gift for someone on your mind.

Best before June 2022, was £13.50, get yours for £6.75 via the Hotel Chocolat website.

Extra Thick Dark Chocolate Easter Egg

Extra Thick Dark Chocolate Easter Egg. Credit: Hotel Chocolat

For those that enjoy the deeper notes of 70 per cent chocolate, the Extra Thick Serious Dark Fix Egg might just be what you're looking for.

You can satisfy that cacao craving with a devilishly delicious dark chocolate egg or by sampling the pralines and truffles alongside it.

Presented in an elegant, reusable tin, it’s the perfect Easter gift that you can devour even when it's no longer Easter.

The cracking Extra Thick Dark Chocolate Easter Egg is now available for £15 in Hotel Chocolat's Spring sale.

The Utterly Cracking Hamper

The Utterly Cracking Hamper. Credit: Hotel Chocolat

This is called an 'Utterly Cracking' hamper for a reason with plenty of chocolatey delights for you to unpack.

The hamper features a cacao-centric take on an egg sandwich that was helped put together with a 3D scanner for an authentic bread shape and texture.

Alongside the sandwich, there is a 50 per cent milk chocolate and pecan praline Chocolate Brownie Hard-Boiled Easter egg, Dark City Bunnies Sunny Side made from white, milk, caramel and praline chocolate and Elizapeck Speckled Eggs and Salted Caramel Eggs.

Reduced from £60, you can now add the Utterly Cracking Hamper to your basket for £30 via the Hotel Chocolat website.

Unbelievably Vegan* Ostrich Easter Egg

Unbelievably Vegan* Ostrich Easter Egg. Credit: Hotel Chocolat

The Unbelievably Vegan* Ostrich Egg means that Vegans will never be left out of Easter again.

Bringing plant-based Springtime joy to the masses, this sweet treat is inspired by the gargantuan size of an ostrich egg.

This dairy-free delight has a thick shell made from Hotel Chocolat's Nutmilk and there's over a kilo of vegan chocolate to enjoy!

The luxurious egg also has a collection of chocolatey treats alongside it like 20 Unbelievably Vegan* truffles, caramels, and pralines.

Take it home for £42.50, instead of £85 via the Hotel Chocolat website.

All Things Easter Hamper

All Things Easter Hamper. Credit: Hotel Chocolat

An online exclusive, the All Things Easter Hamper is not a mouthwatering treat that you will want to miss out on.

The opulent hamper is a comprehensive chocolate collection of bunnies, eggs, cute characters and quirky treats.

It's up to you whether you gift it away, share it with a friend or tuck into it all by yourself!

Reduced from £70, it can be in your basket for £21 via the Hotel Chocolat website.

Shop the full chocolatey range in Hotel Chocolat's Spring sale via the Hotel Chocolat website.