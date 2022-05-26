IT'S not long until we all get a well-earned break with the special four-day bank holiday to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

And if you were thinking of using the weekend for its full advantage with a special getaway, then you are in luck as The QHotels Collection has a great deal on it.

With offerings of up to 15 per cent off stays across one of their fantastic 21 four-star hotels in the UK.

But that's not all, because you can even get more savings with an extra 10 per cent discount when you register for their Book Direct promotion.

See the deals. (QHotels)

However, it's important to note that you can only get the extra savings by booking via The QHotels Collection website.

Before you start your weekend away, we've picked out some of the best spots for you to stay.

The QHotels Platinum Jubilee savings:

Slaley Hall Hotel, Spa & Golf Resort-

Based in the North East countryside this luxury four-star retreat makes peace easy to find.

With stylish bedrooms and modern facilities, there's plenty to love about the hotel and even has two Championship standard 18-hole golf courses.

Book to stay now via the website.

Norton Park Hotel & Spa

Take a break to Winchester in this boutique chic hotel, set on acres of glorious Hampshire countryside.

It's home to a state of spa, with eight treatment rooms so you could be fully relaxed and treated.

Book to stay now via the website.

Chesford Grange Hotel

Visit the heart of Shakespeare's County in Warick and get a warm and friendly welcome.

It even has a modern spa and health club so you can unwind in peace, plus there's even the River Room Restaurant that uses locally sourced and seasonal ingredients.

Book to say now via the website.