SIX new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in Gwent in the latest 24-hour period, according to Public Health Wales.
One new death linked to Covid-19 has been recorded in Wales, in the Hywel Dda University Health Board area, but none in Gwent.
Of the new cases reported in Gwent, three were in Caerphilly county borough, one was in Newport, one in Monmouthshire and one in Blaenau Gwent.
There were 51 new cases of Covid-19 reported across Wales.
From tomorrow (Thursday), daily reporting of Covid-19 cases by Public Health Wales will end.
Instead a new look weekly dashboard will be published every Thursday at midday.
Here are where the latest cases have been reported:
- Blaenau Gwent: 1
- Caerphilly: 3
- Monmouthshire: 1
- Newport: 1
- Torfaen: 0
- Anglesey: 1
- Conwy: 3
- Denbighshire: 0
- Flintshire: 0
- Gwynedd: 3
- Wrexham: 2
- Cardiff: 6
- Vale of Glamorgan: 4
- Bridgend: 3
- Merthyr Tydfil: 2
- Rhondda Cynon Taf: 5
- Carmarthenshire: 4
- Ceredigion: 0
- Pembrokeshire: 2
- Powys: 0
- Neath Port Talbot: 5
- Swansea: 4
- Unknown location: 0
- Resident Outside Wales: 1
