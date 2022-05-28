THE South Wales Argus Camera Club has 4,700-plus members and we’ve been asking them to pick five photographs which tell a story for them.
Today we meet Alison James, of Blackwood, who is retired and calls herself a 'happy snapper'.
This picture makes me happy: Liverpool winning the Premiership for first time
This picture makes me sad: In memory of a special person taken far too soon
This picture makes me laugh: It makes everyone laugh not just me
This picture is very special to me: Donation instead of presents for my 70th. A great cause
This picture makes me dream of something: Wales
