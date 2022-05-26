AFTER two years away, revellers returned to Devauden Festival at the weekend when more than 100 musicians and acts entertained the crowds across the four stages on Friday and Saturday in the tiny Monmouthshire village near Chepstow.

Among the crowd was South Wales Argus Camera Club member Ian Agland who has shared some of his picture with us.

Here is just a selection of them.

Crowds enjoyed a weekend of fun and music at Devauden at the weekend

The festival, which has been a popular attraction for a number of years, was a hit with the crowds enjoying all the live performances

There was all sorts of musical entertainment on offer across the four stages

Alex McConachie, of Chepstow, was among those performing throughout the weekend

The weather was just right for the weekend festival

The event took place near the village hall in the tiny village of Devauden

There was something for everyone at the festival

Rusty Shackle, from Caldicot, put on an energetic performance

People enjoyed themselves well into the night

A packed Big Top tent as the crowds enjoy one of the live bands

The event was popular with all ages

All dressed up for a festival weekend