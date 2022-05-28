A NINE-YEAR-OLD Caerleon schoolboy, who has cystic fibrosis, has helped raise £22,000 for charity after helping his dad organise a Legends of Rugby charity event.

Rhys James is a huge rugby fan - his favourite player is Dan Biggar. He also loved football, and is the goalie for Caerleon under-9s, which his dad coaches.

Dad Carl said: "During lockdown we had to do a lot of shielding for Rhys because of his cystic fibrosis, which he has had since birth. His daily treatments consist of more than 15 tablets, multiple nebulisers and physiotherapy in order for him to stay fit and healthy.

"Cystic fibrosis is a genetic disease which affects the lungs, many major organs along with the digestive system for which there is currently no cure."

During lockdown, Rhys and his dad decided that they wanted to do something to raise both awareness and funds for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust, so they started collecting sports memorabilia with the end goal of holding a charity event with some rugby stars.

Rhys James, nine, and his father Carl at the Rugby Legends charity event at the Parkway, Cwmbran

Mr James said: "It took a lot of planning but finally more than 200 people came to the Parkway Hotel and Spa Cwmbran for a fun filled evening, including Pontnewydd Male Voice Choir, charity auctions and raffles and, of course, three rugby legends - Jonathan Davies, Shane Williams and Sean Holley."

Auction items included shirts signed by Gareth Bale, Ryan Giggs, Lionel Messi and the All Blacks, boots signed by Jamie Roberts, and packages from the Celtic Manor Resort and Parkway Hotel and Spa, among others.

The Events Room also hosted a silent auction during the evening which raised more than £4,000.

Mr James said: "The event raised more than £22,000 for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust and a lot of this was down to Rhys and his determined efforts to raise as much money as possible.

"Rhys is a true inspiration to all that he meets and his efforts were outstanding."

He said the Cystic Fibrosis Trust was very supportive during the organisation of the event and representatives travelled from London to be there on the night.

The event was so successful that plans are now underway for Legends of Rugby part two, which will again be held at the Parkway on May 4, 2022.

Mr James said if anyone was interested in donating prizes or becoming a corporate sponsor of the event to contact him at tickets.rugbylegends@gmail.com.