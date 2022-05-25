PARAMEDICS have welcomed the opening of a new ambulance station that will help transfer patients between Gwent's busiest hospitals.

Beacon House, in Cwmbran's Llantarnam Business Park, has been described by the Welsh Ambulance Service as "a modern, fit-for-purpose facility that our staff deserve".

The facility is the new home of the region's Grange University Hospital Transfer Service, which moves patients from the health board's flagship site to other hospitals in Newport, Abergavenny, and Ystrad Mynach.

It's also the new home for the ambulance service's corporate workers, who are moving there from their previous base in the nearby Vantage House.

Beacon House, the new ambulance service facility in Cwmbran. Picture: Welsh Ambulance Service

Richard Hall, operations manager for the Grange's transfer service, said: “Until recently, our 80-strong team were working from an old recreation hall at the former Llanfrechfa Grange Hospital which had been made available temporarily by the health board.

“To have a new, permanent base within two miles of the hospital is very exciting, and means we’re able to continue to provide the 24-hour GUH Transfer Service, whilst also providing excellent facilities to support the welfare of our staff.”

Inside the new Beacon House ambulance station in Cwmbran. Picture: Welsh Ambulance Service

The ambulance service said the opening of Beacon House is part of the "continued modernisation" of its facilities in Wales, and follows the unveiling of new stations in Cardiff and Aberaeron.

Chris Turley, the Welsh Ambulance Service (WAST) director of finance and corporate resources, described the new Cwmbran station as "a facility our teams can be proud to work from, and I am grateful to all of our WAST team who have supported the development.”