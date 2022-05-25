BORIS Johnson branded Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer ‘Sir Beer Korma’ moments after claiming he had been ‘humbled’ by the findings of Sue Gray’s bombshell report into lockdown parties at Downing Street.

Delivering a statement to MPs in Commons following PMQ’s, the prime minister said: “I am humbled and I have learned a lesson.”

Mr Johnson took the opportunity to "set out the context" of what was found in the Sue Gray report and highlight proposals for "change and reform" of Downing Street.

Keir Starmer slams Boris Johnson as Sue Gray report published

In response, Keir Starmer said: "They think it is everyone else's fault but theirs.

"They expect others to take the blame while they cling on.

"They pretend the prime minister has somehow been exonerated, as if the fact he only broke the law once is worthy of praise.

"The truth is they set the bar for his conduct lower than a snake's belly."

Boris Johnson brands Keir Starmer ‘Sir Beer Korma’

Boris Johnson hit back and accused Sir Keir of “sniping from the side-lines”.

He said: “After months of his, frankly, sanctimonious obsession, the great gaseous Zeppelin of his pomposity has been permanently punctured and irretrievably by the revelation that he is himself, he didn’t mention this, he is himself under investigation by the police. And yet, I am not going to mince my words, I am going to say this.

“Sir Beer Korma is currently failing to hold himself to the same high standards that he demanded of me. He called for me to resign when the when the investigation began. Why is he in his place?”

Mr Johnson added: “He is still there and so is the shadow deputy leader. I apologised when the revelations emerged. I continue to apologise, I repeat that I am humbled by what has happened and we instituted profound changes throughout Number 10. But I think in view of the mess that he has found himself in, it would now be a sensible thing for him too to apologise so that we can all collectively move on. That I think is what the people of this country want to see above all.”