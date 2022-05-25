BORIS Johnson has addressed MPs and the nation following the publication of the bombshell Sue Gray report.

The report by Sue Gray said the public would be “dismayed” by a series of breaches of coronavirus rules in No 10 and Westminster.

“The events that I investigated were attended by leaders in government. Many of these events should not have been allowed to happen,” she said.

The Metropolitan Police has issued 126 fines for rule breaches in No 10 and Whitehall, with the Prime Minister receiving a single fixed-penalty notice for his birthday party.

Will Boris Johnson resign?





SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford branded the reports “damning” asking: “Will the Prime Minister now take the opportunity and resign?”

He said: “Empty bottles littering offices, rooms so crowded people were sitting on each other’s laps and security forced to intervene because the parties were so outrageous.

“At the centre was the Prime Minister orchestrating it, grabbing a glass for himself in order to toast the party goers. For eight months we’ve heard every excuse under the sun but now, now we’ve all seen the damning photo evidence.

“While people stayed at home to protect the NHS, the Prime Minister was engaging in drinking and debauchery that makes a mockery of the gut wrenching sacrifices that each and every person made.”

Boris Johnson replied: “Much as I appreciate his advice, he’ll have a further opportunity which I’m sure he will take with his customary length to debate that matter in the course of the statement which will follow directly after PMQs.”

Boris Johnson issues response to Sue Gray report

Boris Johnson has now issued a statement addressing the report. He spoke to MPs in the House of Commons following an explosive PMQs.

Making a statement in the House of Commons on the Sue Gray report, Boris Johnson said: “I want to begin today by renewing my apology to the House, to the whole country, for the short lunchtime gathering on June 19, 2020 in the Cabinet Room, during which I stood at my place at the Cabinet table and for which I received a fixed penalty notice.

“I also want to say above all that I take full responsibility for everything that took place on my watch. Sue Gray’s report has emphasised that it is up to the political leadership in Number 10 to take ultimate responsibility and, of course, I do.”

The Prime Minister stated that it was his first opportunity to "set out the context" of what was found in the Sue Gray report and highlight proposals for "change and reform" of Downing Street.

"These people were working extremely long hours,” Mr Johnson said.

Explaining his reasoning for being at parties, the PM said staff needed "to feel that their contributions have been appreciated and to keep overall morale as high as possible”.

He added: "It is clear from what Sue Gray had to say that some of these gatherings went on for far longer than was necessary and they clearly fell in breach of the rules."

Boris Johnson apologised to security and cleaning staff for their appalling treatment at events he insisted he had “no knowledge” of, saying he was “surprised and disappointed” to hear about them.

The Prime Minister told MPs “I am humbled and I have learned a lesson” following the publication of Sue Gray’s partygate report.