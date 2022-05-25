A MURDER investigation has been launched in Newport after the discovery of a woman's body yesterday afternoon.
Gwent Police were called to an address in Leach Road, Bettws, at around 1.55pm on Tuesday, May 24 after a woman was found unresponsive at a property.
Officers attended along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service who confirmed that a 79-year-old woman had died.
A man in his 50s has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody.
Her next of kin have been made aware and are being supported by specialist officers.
In a statement, Gwent Police said: "We've launched a murder investigation and a 51-year-old man from Newport has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
"He remains in police custody and at this time we are not looking for anyone else in connection with it."
