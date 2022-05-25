CUSTOMERS have the chance to get lucky and win some extra money to spend on Jubilee celebrations.

As a bargain supermarket, Aldi is offering customers the chance to win a series of £500 vouchers to help communities celebrate Her Majesty's big day.

Ten lucky winners will be chosen and will be able to spend the voucher on food, drinks and decorations, and more from Aldi’s Jubilee-inspired range.

That includes Eton Mess Gin Liqueur and light-up, shimmering Strawberry and Mint Gin Liqueur, Specially Selected English Sparkling wines, Jubilee IPAs and much more.

The competition is being held on Aldi's Facebook page where all you need to do is tag your local community Facebook group or a neighbour to be in with a chance of winning.

But you'll need to be quick as the completion closes in just a few days, with entries closing at 8am Thursday, May 26 and winners will be contacted on Friday 27.

Richard Thornton, communications director at Aldi UK, said: “Winners of our Jubilee Street Party Fund will be given vouchers to buy all they need to celebrate this momentous occasion with their neighbours and local communities, and we encourage the streets, roads, avenues and drives of to put their nominations forward.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for people to organise their own events and street parties and look forward to seeing how the lucky winners of our competition decide to mark the big day.”