A CWMBRAN woman who battled homelessness, drug abuse, and mental health problems, has received royal recognition for the way she has turned her life around.

Charlotte Wookey has been going through a period of poor mental health – suffering from anxiety and depression – and drug misuse, but with the help of The Prince’s Trust, was able to build her confidence, retrain and secure a new job.

She has now been awarded the HSBC UK Breakthrough Award, which recognises young people who have developed new skills to help overcome challenges in their lives - and was presented with the award by the Prince of Wales.

Charles, Prince of Wales, presents Charlotte Wookey with the HSBC UK Breakthrough Award. Picture: The Prince’s Trust.

Speaking about her experience, the 25-year-old said: “When I was 16, I moved into shared accommodation. I was feeling low and felt like my life was out of control.

“I started to take drugs, which resulted in me losing my accommodation – I was homeless. I ended up sofa surfing and even spent a few nights in a shipping container.

“I needed a focus, and when I was referred onto The Prince’s Trust Explore programme it gave me the boost I needed.

“With support from Prince’s Trust staff, I started to travel on public transport three times a week to attend each session.

“The programme helped me to conquer my fears, meet people and build my confidence massively. I achieved my Level 2 certificate in Food Safety and a certificate for my contribution towards conservation. I was so proud of myself.

“My dad’s also back in my life, so I have his support too, which is great. I’ve stopped feeling like I don’t have a future and instead am excited about what’s ahead.”

Ms Wookey has a love of animals, and has now used her new skills to secure a paid position at a local dog daycare in Wales, while also volunteering with a neighbouring animal rescue centre.

Charlotte Wookey received her award at The Prince’s Trust and TK Maxx & Homesense Awards ceremony. Picture: The Prince’s Trust.

“Winning The Prince’s Trust Award was such a surprise,” she said. “I still can’t believe it. I’m shocked.

“It all feels like a dream at the moment. It’s one of the biggest things I’ve achieved in my life.

“My dad is so proud of me, which means the world to me.

“I’m feeling really positive right now – which is one of the best feelings in the world.”

Cheryl Bosi, head of human resources for HSBC UK said: “We’re proud to once again sponsor The Prince’s Trust Breakthrough Award, and delighted to celebrate Charlotte as this year’s winner.

“It is incredibly inspirational to see her overcome so many challenges and grasp the opportunities The Trust programmes provide – a truly deserving winner.”

For the first time, the The Prince’s Trust and TK Maxx & Homesense Awards ceremony will be broadcast on ITV and ITV Hub on Thursday, May 26 at 8.30pm.

The Prince’s Trust supports young people aged 11 to 30 to develop confidence and essential life skills to get ready for work, access job opportunities and live positive futures.

It helps tens of thousands of young people each year and three in four young people on the Trust’s programmes move into work, education or training.