THE number of people needing crisis support as a result of the cost of living crisis is rising in the Vale of Glamorgan and South Wales, Citizens Advice has warned.

The organisation has said it has also seen a wider range of people struggling with soaring living costs, with more middle-income households feeling the squeeze in the area.

It comes off the news this week that the typical household energy bill will rise to around £800 a year in October, a jump of 42 per cent.

Head of policy for Citizens Advice in Wales, Luke Young, said he expects that the situation will only get worse.

“Over the last few months energy debt has been the top issue for us,” Mr Young told the Barry and District News.

“Much of that has been based on the recent rise in the energy price cap in April, but also historic issues with debt.

“What’s even more concerning is that we’re seeing a rise in referrals for crisis support in places like Barry and Penarth, as well as more widely across South Wales.

“We’re now seeing a widening of the groups of people that are struggling and need help. As energy costs have risen, people on middle incomes in these areas are really starting to feel the squeeze.”

The Welsh Government has warned as many as 46 per cent of households will be in fuel poverty when the energy price cap rises again in October.

Fuel poverty is defined as any household that is spending more than ten per cent of their income on bills.

What support is available?

“One of the first things that struggling households should do is check that they are claiming everything that they are entitled to,” Mr Young said.

“All households in Wales in council tax bands A to D will be eligible for a council tax rebate of £150.”

The Vale of Glamorgan council should now be issuing letters to households on how they can claim this rebate – however, if you have not yet received a letter then it is worth getting in touch with the council to set up a direct debit in order to receive the payment – this can be done here: https://bit.ly/3z41stz

The Welsh Government has also announced plans to expand its winter fuel support scheme to deal with the drastic energy cap rise expected in the autumn.

However, for those in need of immediate help, Mr Young has urged people to get in touch with Citizens Advice as soon as possible.

“As we’ve said – there’s more people presenting for crisis support in the area right now – but the worst thing people can do is to do nothing,” he added.

“Come and see us and we’ll do our best we can to help.”