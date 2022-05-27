A POPULAR music and food festival in Penarth is set to return to the town this weekend, after a three year absence.

The Street Food and Music Festival is coming back to Penarth Lawn Tennis Club on Saturday, May 28, for the first time since 2019.

Organisers have reported that tickets are selling fast, with nearly 900 tickets already sold for the event at the Rectory Road club - which features five bands, four food stalls and several bars.

A spokesman for the Penarth Lawn Tennis Club said: "With the weather set to be warm and sunny we are hoping the event will be a sellout. Tickets sales have really picked up in the past few days.

“Bands include disco and soul band GrooveLine, a Jazz quintet and two bands playing a wide range of covers. Food stalls include pizza, South Indian and Mexican - as well as doughnuts for afters.

“Some tickets are expected to be available to people who turn up on the day - although numbers have been strictly limited for safety reasons.”

The last festival in 2019 attracted more than 1,000 people and this year's edition could see up to 1,200 people attend.

Tickets cost £6 for adults and £4 for children, with under 5s going free. Tickets are available here: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/penarth/penarth-lawn-tennis-club