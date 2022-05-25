A YACHT found with £60 million of cocaine stashed aboard is going under the hammer as part of a police auction starting tomorrow.
Seized under the Proceeds of Crime Act, ‘Sy Atrevido’ will be sold unreserved, meaning it will go to the highest bidder of the auction.
Sy Atrevido is a 50ft yacht that was built in 1996.
Wilsons Auctions’ government contracts manager, Mark Woods said, “Sy Atrevido is another high-profile UK case on behalf of the NCA with reports that around £60 million worth of cocaine was found on board.”
Bidding will be open to the public in a timed online format.
The auction will open for bidding on Thursday, May 26 at 11am.
Wilsons Auctions have a base in Newport, but this auction will take place online.
Registered customers will have a 24-hour window of opportunity to bid online before the auction closes at 11am the following day.
“We play an important role in realising a large quantity of assets on behalf of these clients and in recent years, these auctions have seen us responsible in returning in excess of £130 million back into the public purse,” Mr Woods said.
