A THIEF from Blackwood is once again wanted by police, just two months after he was released from prison.
Steven Powell, 36, was jailed for two months and 25 days for theft at Newport Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, February 12.
He was released on licence on Friday, March 25, but now, two months later, has been recalled to prison for breaching his licence conditions.
“We’re appealing for information to locate Steven Powell from Blackwood,” said a Gwent Police spokesperson.
“Powell, 36, breached his licence conditions following his release from prison on Friday, March 25 and has been recalled to prison.”
Anyone with any information about his whereabouts, should call Gwent Police on 101 or send officers a direct message us on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2200104560.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here