TWO train travellers in Gwent have been hit with fines, after pleading guilty to travelling without tickets.

Appearing before Cardiff Magistrates Court on Friday, May 20, two residents of Caerphilly County Borough pleaded guilty to travelling on the railway without paying a fare.

Both prosecutions were brought by Transport for Wales (TfW), which operates most rail services and stations across South Wales.

The court heard that on December 28, 2021, Ryan Grant travelled on a TfW service between Llanbradach and Caerphilly without paying the £2.80 fare, and showing an intent to avoid payment.

The 27-year-old, of Heol Barri, Energlyn, Caerphilly, pleaded guilty, which was taken into account when the sentence was handed out.

Grant was fined £40, and made to pay £2.80 in compensation to TfW.

He was also ordered to pay a £34 surcharge to fund victim services, and costs of £180.

That same day - May 20 - the court heard that Gemma Louise Phillips had also travelled on the railway without paying for a ticket, with intent to avoid payment.

On November 10, 2021, Phillips travelled between Lisvane & Thornhill and Caerphilly, without paying the £2.40 fare.

The 37-year-old, of Dan-y-Darren, Llanbradach, pleaded guilty to the charge.

While her guilty plea was taken into account, Phillips was fined £80, and made to pay compensation of £2.40.

She was further made to pay a £34 surcharge to fund victim services, and costs of £180.