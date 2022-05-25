AITCH has announced he’s going on tour and he’ll be visiting cities across the UK and Ireland - including a date in South Wales - in October 2022.
The rapper will begin his Close to Home tour in Dublin on October 3 and he’ll finish his UK leg of the tour in Manchester on October 24 with the rest of tour going into early 2023.
He’s set to visit Manchester, Sheffield and Birmingham plus more with tickets going on sale this week.
⚡ JUST ANNOUNCED ⚡— ticketmasteruk (@TicketmasterUK) May 24, 2022
Aitch is heading out on a huge tour this October 2022.
📅 Tickets on sale Wednesday 01 June at 09:00 >> https://t.co/vyKgmdzozn
💿 Pre-order Close To Home for early access to tickets >> https://t.co/K09g8ivNt7@OfficialAitch pic.twitter.com/c6nXZQVCIh
How to get tickets to Aitch’s 2022 UK tour
If you’re hoping to be in the crowd, here’s how you can get your hand on tickets.
Tickets become available on Wednesday, June 1 at 9am via the Ticketmaster and LiveNation websites.
If you pre-order Aitch’s new album, Close to Home, you can get early access to tickets via Aitch's website.
🚨 UK & Europe Tour 🚨— Aitch (@OfficialAitch) May 24, 2022
I’m coming on tour in October!! 🤘
To get early ticket access, pre-order Close To Home from my official store in any format before May 27th at 4pm. You'll get an exclusive access code for the ticket pre-sale on May 30th. 🤞
🎟️ 🏠 https://t.co/SpMSBnDBPf pic.twitter.com/KRyeyG4WEP
Aitch UK tour dates 2022
- Glasgow - October 6 – O2 Academy
- Leeds – October 8 – O2 Academy
- Newcastle – October 9 – City Hall
- Liverpool – October 11 – O2 Academy
- Sheffield – October 12 - O2 Academy
- Nottingham – October 14 – Rock City
- Leicester – October 16 – O2 Academy
- Birmingham – October 17 - O2 Academy
- Cardiff – October 19 – University Great Hall
- Bournemouth – October 20 – O2 Academy
- Bristol – October 21 - O2 Academy
- London – October 22 – Alexandra Palace
- Manchester – October 24 – O2 Victoria Warehouse
