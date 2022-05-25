TRADING standards officers in Blaenau Gwent are warning the public and business community to be on their guard against potential rogue traders who may be operating in the area.
As the weather starts to improve, an increase in traders offering building, roofing, pathway/driveway and landscaping services door to door, is predicted.
“We strongly advise people not to enter contracts with doorstep callers as, should anything go wrong and the workmanship is of very poor quality, it can be very difficult to get any redress later," said a spokesman.
"Don’t be swayed by any offers that seem too good to be true - they usually are.”
For tips on how to spot and protect against rogue traders, visit blaenau-gwent.gov.uk/en/news/trading-standards-rogue-traders/
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here