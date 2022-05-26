NEARLY 80 homes made of “sustainable materials” could be built in Newbridge – if plans are approved by the council.
An outline planning application has been submitted to Caerphilly County Borough Council for the 79 homes to be built off Old Pant Road in Pantside.
The plans are proposed by developer CPI Newport, part of the Hayre Group, which aims to create an “excellent residential development” that will accommodate various family sizes.
The development includes a mixture of 28 two-bedroom houses, 18 three-bedroom houses, and 33 four-bedroom houses. All homes will have a path and a driveway, creating 158 car parking spaces.
The design and access statement, prepared by Bharya Design and Build on behalf of the applicant, said that the spaces will be located as close as possible to the properties so that residents can easily access their homes.
Materials used for the roof, windows and doors will be “similar to surrounding properties” according to the application form.
Residents and local councillors in Newbridge have been consulted about the application.
As a major development this application is expected to go to the planning committee for a decision by July 15.
