Brits are adopting clever ways to save money amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Cash-saving Brits are adopting a string of clever ways to stave off the cost-of-living crisis, including cutting their own hair, making sure lights are off – and even shopping at specific times to grab supermarket 'yellow sticker' bargains.

READ MORE: Cost of living crisis UK: Our mission to help you save money

READ MORE: Where you can get help with the cost of living crisis

A survey of 2,000 adults revealed the top 30 ways the nation is looking after the pennies – with many ditching household names in favour of own-brand products, and the most popular being to turn the heating down.

Others take a lunch into work, use a clothesline instead of a tumble dryer and buy second class stamps instead of first.

Five ways to save money on your weekly food shop

In fact, 89 per cent claim they will 'go out of their way' to curb their spending, while 56 per cent will ‘use their old smartphone long past their contract’ to save money with sim-only plans.

A spokesman for SMARTY, the sim-only mobile network provider, which commissioned the research, said: "Over time lots of small changes add up to a big difference when it comes to spending habits – and it is no surprise this time of year is when many are tightening the purse strings.”

The survey found more than a third have a financial 'spring clean' at least once a year to ensure their finances are in order and unused subscriptions are no longer active.

However, 41 per cent admit to forgetting to cancel a membership or a subscription, and one in five of these have left this running for up to three months without using the service.

The spokesman for SMARTY continued: “This research really highlights the importance we now put on shopping around for the best deal – it shows the customer holds the power and will not stick around if the deal is no good.”

Top 30 ways Brits are saving cash