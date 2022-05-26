HERE is a round up of the public notices which have appeared in the South Wales Argus over the last week:

- Roger James Clements & Partners, Newport, is looking for anyone with a claim against or an interest in the estate of Margaret Jean Raines (deceased), a retired nurse, formerly of Spring Gardens Care Centre, Belle Vue Terrace, Newport, who died on August 11, 2021.

- Harding Evans LLP, Newport, is looking for anyone with a claim against or an interest in the estate of Myra Louise Cook (deceased), formerly of 18 Cedar Road, Newport, who died on June 12, 2021.

- Howells Solicitors, Cardiff, is looking for anyone with a claim against or an interest in the estate of Florence Margaret Branton (deceased), formerly of 14 Wood Crescent, Newport, who died on January 14, 2022.

- Hopkins Law Ltd, Cardiff, is looking for anyone with a claim against or an interest in the estate of Betty Williams (deceased), formerly of 21 Windsor Road, Fairwater, Cwmbran, who died on February 5, 2022.

- Caerphilly County Borough Council is to temporarily ban pedestrians from Risca footpaths 95, 96 and 07 and bridleways 93, 94 and 94a. The alternative route will be available via the local highway network.

The temporary order will be effective from June 4, 2022, for a period not exceeding six months or until the work is completed, whichever is the earlier.

The closure is required by Tilhill Forestry lts to allow for relining works to harvesting operations.

- Newport City Council is to extend the temporary closure of footpath 406/58/1 at Jubilee Park, Rogerstone. The order became operative on December 14, 2021, and would have expired on May 13, 2022, but is now extended up to and including November 13, 2022.

The effect of the order is to prohibit any person from proceeding along the footpath 406/58/1, Jubilee Park, Rogerstone. The reason for making the order is to is to prevent danger to the public from predicted erosion of the riverbank resulting from high river levels.

The alternative route is along Park Way, Jubilee Way, Tregwilym Road and entrance road to Rogerstone Welfare Ground.

- Newport City Council is to prohibit any person from proceeding along Footpath 397/3 /1 at Llanwern from its point at grid reference ST36398815 to its junction with footpath 405/6/1 at grid reference ST35678778 and the whole length of footpath 405/6/1 - grid reference ST35678778 to grid reference ST35568768, a distance of approximately 900 metres.

The alternative route is via Milton Hill, Station Road and footpath 397/2/1.

The reason for making the order is to enable construction of rising mains water works associated with the consented development. The proposed order will be operative from June 1, 2022, and will continue in force for a period not exceeding six months or until the works which it is proposed to carry out have been completed, whichever is the earlier.