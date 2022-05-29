DYLAN Wilton-Jones, from Newport, is no stranger to the Noah's Ark Children's Hospital for Wales.

He's effectively been a patient since before he was born having been diagnosed with double outlet right ventricle with pulmonary atresia during his mum's 20-week scan.

Despite his chronic heart condition, Dylan, who is now ten, recently cycled 33km, raising £1,580 for the hospital that has cared for him his whole life.

Parents, Nerys and Peter knew that their son would need an operation shortly after birth to enable his heart to circulate blood through his lungs.

Dylan was born at almost 39 weeks and had heart surgery at Bristol St Michael's Children's Hospital when he was just eight days old. The surgery re-routed the arteries inside his heart and patched up the hole between the bottom two chambers of the heart.

Dylan, pictured during his ride, with dad Peter and sister Nina

He then underwent further surgery aged two-and-a-half after it was discovered that he had a narrowing of the pulmonary artery which was causing an obstruction. The diagnosis explained why Dylan had become lethargic and had developed a slight blue tinge to his lips known as cyanosis.

Though both operations were a success, he continues to suffer from cyanosis when cold, tired, or not feeling his best. This is normally a sign that the blood flow between the heart and lungs are being limited or obstructed.

To this day Dylan has been under the care of the paediatric cardiology team at the Noah's Ark Children's Hospital for Wales.

At the end of 2021 Dylan decided to raise money for the charity which he says has done so much for him.

As keen cyclists, Dylan, his dad, and little sister Nina took on a 33km cycle challenge from their home in Newport to the Noah's Ark Children's Hospital.

On arrival, they were greeted by a crowd of their family, friends, and members of the Noah's Ark charity team for a picnic. Dylan was presented with a goody bag from the charity containing a medal, certificate and a cuddly chicken, his favourite animal. The trio then set off to complete their challenge by cycling home.

Dylan and his family have now raised an impressive £1,580 through their bike ride and have since been announced as Noah's Ark Charity family ambassadors.

Dylan's dad, Peter, said: "You wouldn't know Dylan has a heart condition by watching him on that bike. There were a few hills along the route, but Dylan really pushed through. He was tired at the end, but we were amazed at how much we raised."

Dylan is now free from medication but continues to have annual reviews for monitoring at the children's hospital. He's expected to need another operation to enlarge his arteries when his symptoms return at some point in the future, but it's hoped that this will be his last.

Dylan recovered well from his cycle and has now signed up for the Noah's Ark Superhero Dash in September with his family to raise even more funds for the charity, which relies solely on donations and gifts in Wills.

The Noah’s Ark Charity supports Wales’ first and only children’s hospital by funding state of the art equipment and facilities. It provides both practical and emotional support services for families and runs a series of initiatives to help add some fun and entertainment into hospital days. For more information on how you can support the charity’s work by signing up for the Superhero Dash, visit www.noahsarkcharity.org/superhero-dash