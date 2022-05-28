THE Mindstep Foundation has been working closely with nationwide men’s mental health charity ‘Andy’s Man Club’ to set up a new talking group for men in Abergavenny, which has now officially opened its doors.

Andy’s Man Club was founded in 2016 by the family of Andy Roberts, who died by suicide aged 23, to offer free talking groups for men to come together and discuss issues and concerns they have faced or are facing in a safe and supportive environment.

There are now 69 clubs around the UK which take place every Monday from 7pm to 9pm.

The Abergavenny club is the fourth Andy’s Man Club to open in Wales following clubs in Porthcawl, the Rhondda Valley and Wrexham.

Tracey Davies, co-founder of the Mindstep Foundation, said: “We are so pleased to have worked with Andy’s Man Club to set up a new talking group in Abergavenny. Our local area has been hugely affected by suicide in the past few years, and we wanted to help create a safe space for men to talk openly and free of judgement.

“These clubs have been hugely successful in supporting men throughout the UK and it was pleasure to work with Andy’s Man Club charity to see this come to fruition.”

James Smith, from the Mindstep Foundation, who facilitates the Andy’s Man Club in Abergavenny, said: “In the first month, we have already seen a strong turnout at the club each week, which shows the demand in the local and wider community.

“It is a warm, welcoming environment where everyone feels free to speak openly and support others in need. I now look forward to attending every Monday evening. Please do come along and have a chat with us if you feel you need to.”

Andy Greenway, Andy’s Man Club project development champion, said: "We are thrilled to have another club open in the South Wales area to work alongside the clubs already operating in Porthcawl and the Rhondda Valley.

“The turnout we have seen in Abergavenny and the support from local organisations has been great to see. To know that men now have a place to go to share their issues is massive and we are very proud to have another AMC running and helping those men.”

The club runs every Monday 7pm to 9pm, except bank holidays, at the Tithe Barn, Monk Street, Abergavenny.

The Mindstep Foundation was founded in memory of Max Davies, by his family, with his mum Tracey leading the charity.

Max died by suicide at the age of 22 in 2018 following a short period of depression.

The charity has funded suicide prevention research at the University of Glasgow through the Mindstep Foundation Fellowship, subsidised counselling and raised awareness through industry talks and their podcast. This year, Mindstep has started to deliver ASIST Training (Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training) to organisations in and around South Wales.

The Mindstep Foundation has raised more than £110,00 for mental health research and support.