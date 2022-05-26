TINY Toes Ballet, which runs pre-school ballet classes for children in Chepstow, Abergavenny and Ebbw Vale, is offering free sessions to the children of asylum seekers and refugees.

Charlotte Cordingley, who has run her Tiny Toes franchise in Monmouthshire and Blaenau Gwent since December 2020, said the new initiative began in response to the plight of asylum seekers from Ukraine, but is open to all children from asylum seeker and refugee families.