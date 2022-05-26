TINY Toes Ballet, which runs pre-school ballet classes for children in Chepstow, Abergavenny and Ebbw Vale, is offering free sessions to the children of asylum seekers and refugees.
Charlotte Cordingley, who has run her Tiny Toes franchise in Monmouthshire and Blaenau Gwent since December 2020, said the new initiative began in response to the plight of asylum seekers from Ukraine, but is open to all children from asylum seeker and refugee families.
“Joining a ballet class is a chance for parents and children to make new friends and to feel part of their local community and we are pleased to be able to offer classes to children from these families,” said Ms Cordingley.
Tiny Toes welcomes contact from charities, councils or individuals involved with looking after refugees and asylum seekers, and who might want to help them access these opportunities.
Ms Cordingley is also open to travelling to places where refugees and asylum seekers are already gathering or being supported, to offer classes at a location that suits them.
Contact Charlotte Cordingley via email charlotte@tinytoesballet.co.uk or phone 07368 991 458.
