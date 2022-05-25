POLICE are appealing for information after a motorbike was stolen in Gwent.
The theft of the red Kawasaki bike took place at an address in the Ashvale area of Tredegar between May 19 and 20.
If you see it, contact 101 and quote log 208 of the 24th May.
