A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

ANTHONY JAMES BREWSTER, 37, of Darent Close, Bettws, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for driving an Audi Q5 car on the Prince of Wales Bridge on November 13, 2021 when he was in such a position that he could not have proper control of the vehicle.

He was ordered to pay £224 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

WAYNE ANDREW THOMAS, 46, of Monnow Way, Bettws, Newport, was jailed for eight weeks after he pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order on April 25.

He was ordered to pay a £128 surcharge.

KERI GRATTAN, 38, of Capel Crescent, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after she admitted assault by beating on April 28.

She was ordered to complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £350 in a fine, costs, compensation and a surcharge.

DANIEL WOOD, 42, of Powis Close, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on Sandpiper Way on September 9, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JAMES LUKE YOUNG, 28, of Cas Troggy, Caldicot, was conditionally discharged for eight months after he pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to a front door on February 19.

He was ordered to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge.

LYNNETTE CHRISTINE BALDWIN, 55, of Crouch Close, Bettws, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

CRISTINEL-MANASE COVACI, 22, of Chepstow Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MARIO COVACI, 21, of Cedar Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CUCEREANU VASILE, 27, of King Street, Nantyglo, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DALE WILLIAMS, 44, of Waunheulog, Nantyglo, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.