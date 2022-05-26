Martin Roberts shared an emotional career announcement weeks after he was rushed to hospital for emergency heart surgery.

The BBC Homes Under the Hammer host shared an update with fans online.

In an emotional video, the TV host could be seen fighting back tears as he shared a message with his 20.7k followers.

He said: "So I've got some news and it’s actually pretty amazing news. Today is a very special day, it’s quite an emotional one to be honest because I've spoken to the doctors and they’ve said as long as I take it easy I'm ok to start work.

"So, I am back today filming Homes Under The Hammer." He continued: "I'm in the valleys of Wales, I never thought I’d be so happy."

Martin wrote an extensive caption with the post detailing his experience following the health scare.

He wrote: "It’s a VERY special day… so I decided I should wear a VERY bright shirt to celebrate." He was rushed to hospital last month after experiencing troubles with breathing.

"There’s a sack around your heart and it was filling with fluid, it’s called a pericardial effusion and that in turn is something called a tapenade, which basically means this sack is squeezing the heart it sits around, so the heart isn’t able to expand, and therefore isn’t able to pump, so it means all of your organs start failing.

"By the time they got to me, my kidneys were at 30% my liver was at 30%, my lungs weren’t getting the oxygen and at any point, I could have had a heart attack…. The heart would have been strangled by itself.”