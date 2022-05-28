Considering a career change? Why not look at the Monmouthshire Building Society.

You don’t necessarily need a background in financial services as the Society recruits for general business support as well as service specific skills.

The Monmouthshire Building Society was established in Newport in 1869 to help local people build homes. Today the Society has over 60,000 members and helps people across Wales and England to buy properties and save for their future.

Lucy Burgess, Head of People and Culture at the Society said, ‘As a Building Society we’re owned by our members who are at the heart of everything we do. Unlike banks, we don’t have shareholders to satisfy which means we are able to reinvest profit back into the Society to benefit current and future members. We’re proud of our mutual heritage which guides our social purpose to help members, communities and colleagues to thrive today and tomorrow.’

The Society is working to recruit and develop talent that will support and shape the delivery of its strategic objectives by putting members at the heart of everything they do.

‘I love working here,’ said Steve Morgan, Head of Business Change at the Society. ‘It is challenging work but it’s also rewarding as you feel valued every day. There’s great support from colleagues and leaders right across the business. I know my actions are contributing to the overall success of the Society and most importantly that they have a direct impact on the people who matter most, our members and colleagues.’

‘It’s an exciting time to join the Society,’ added Beverley Flood, Senior People Partner. ‘We are going through a period of growth and change to ensure we’re a modern mutual, able to meet the needs of our members and colleagues in an ever-changing world. We recently introduced agile working for colleagues whose roles can adapt to this approach, and we are continuously developing our products and services to offer our members.’

The Society has an award-winning Branching into Communities programme, supporting community projects and charities through various funding and volunteering initiatives and has committed to working with Shelter Cymru as their charity partner of choice until 2026.

If you want to join the Monmouthshire Building Society at this exciting time, visit www.monbs.com/careers for the latest vacancies or to register a speculative interest.