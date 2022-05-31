DJ & P Newland Rennie, a well-established multi-disciplined company offering services in Chartered Surveying, Estate Agency and Planning are advancing into a new chapter.

This summer, they are relaunching the brand of their offices in South West England and South East Wales, with a short and simple name change.

Dipped in history with a powerful modern look, the company will regroup under the name David James .

The two firms, David James & Partners and Newland Rennie first merged in 2017 to create DJ & P Newland Rennie.

The new name gives a slight nod to its grass-roots heritage, however, the importance of moving forward, being innovative and investing back into the company is at the forefront of this businesses mission.

The rigorous rebranding process sees the dawn of a new brand that is fresh, modern, and stylish - representative of the impeccable service they offer their values and the great team behind the business.

Director Stewart Waters said: “We have been focused on bringing the two firms together to create a unified and competitive brand since 2017. In respecting our heritage and simultaneously looking forward, this new logo will reflect our combined business approach to all property matters and ensure that we remain current in this increasingly fast-moving market.”

Director Matthew Blaken added: “The investment in a brand that works for all offices and departments ranging from estate agency to rural, commercial, and building surveying is our commitment to the future.

"We believe that the simple and easily identifiable logo will soon become associated with the high-quality service that we have strived to offer for our clients and customers.

"It will provide a solid identity which our staff will be proud to be associated with and our customers will trust.”

David James provides a specialist service for town and country property owners, landowners, farmers, and other professional advisors. Its six offices cover South West England and South East Wales.

Contact one of its offices for more information on how they can help you. It’s friendly and proffesional team is always happy to provide advice and offer expert knowledge.

www.david-james.co.uk