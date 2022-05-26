FATHER'S Day is on the horizon and Cartwright & Butler is on hand to make sure you don't leave your gifts until the last minute.

Saturday, June 19 is the day dedicated to the father figures in our lives, celebrating who they are and all the wonderful things they do for us.

If you want to show him some love this year, you can't go wrong with one of these delicious gift bags, hampers or tins from the luxury hamper specialist.

The Father's Day range includes everything from beer and chocolate to whisky and cheese for a mouthwatering gift that's all his to enjoy.

Father's day gifts and hampers from Cartwright & Butler

The Ultimate Dad Bag

The Ultimate Dad Bag. Credit: Cartwright & Butler

Cartwright & Butler has released a brand new Ultimate Dad Bag for 2022.

It is not only durable, reusable and made from Juco ecological fabric, the bag has plenty of tasty treats inside for him to enjoy ( and for you to sneak a taste!)

Some of the goods inside include a Chilli & Garlic flatbread, Caramelised Onion Chutney, vintage Cheddar Cheese, Chocolate Wafer Round, Sweet Chilli Baked Nuts and a glass of Guzzler Beer.

You'll also get a blank Father’s Day greetings card to write your heartfelt messages to Dad to save you a trip too!

Add this Dad bag to your basket for £30 via the Cartwright & Butler website.

The Special Dad Gift Bag

The Special Dad Gift Bag. Credit: Cartwright & Butler

New for 2022, the Special Dad gift bag is a wonderful way to show how much he means to you on Father's Day and every other day of the year.

The gift bag features plenty of sweet and savoury treats from a Butter Fudge Bar to crunchy Caramelised Sesame Peanuts.

The set also includes family favourite Mint Imperials and very moreish Milk Chocolate Chunk biscuits.

No selection would be complete without refreshment, so Cartwright & Butler has included a carton of its Café York fine blend coffee.

The gift also has a special bank Father’s Day Greetings Card ready for your own message.

Get yours now for £15 via the Cartwright & Butler website.

The Father’s Day Cheese Selection

The Father’s Day Cheese Selection. Credit: Cartwright & Butler

Brand new for Father’s Day, this Cheese Selection by The Cheshire Cheese Company is a savoury treat that your Dad is going to love.

The selection has been carefully put together to create the perfect balance of flavours for a Cheese Board.

The Black Bob Extra Mature cheddar has a well-rounded very smooth taste while the Caramelised Onion Cheddar is a rich and unique cheese so there is something for everyone.

Take it home for £18 via the Cartwright & Butler website.

Beer & Nibbles Gift Box

Beer & Nibbles Gift Box. Credit: Cartwright & Butler

It doesn't get much better than beer and savoury nibbles but now you can even give this tasty treat your own personal touch.

The gift box is packed to the brim with an array of nibbles and the finest Yorkshire beer, including Gouda Cheese Melts, Baked and Salted Mixed Nuts and more.

The stunning savoury selection can also be personalised with an uploaded image and two lines of text to make this gift only you could give him.

Treat your Dad for £45 via the Cartwright & Butler website.

The Cheese Lover’s Selection Box

The Cheese Lover’s Selection Box. Credit: Cartwright & Butler

If you're Dad loves cheesy jokes or cheese itself, this scrummy selection might just be what you're looking for.

The mouthwatering gift box includes plenty of tantalising treats that aren't likely to get past Father's Day:

Godminster Vintage Organic Cheddar

Tomato & Basil Wheat Flatbreads

Wafers for Cheese with Salt & Black Pepper

Water Biscuits

Caramelised Onion Chutney

The selection box can also be given a personal touch by adding your own meaningful message to the Special Dad gift sleeve for an extra £3.

Pick up the Cheese Lover's Selection gift box for £32 via the Cartwright & Butler website.

The Whisky Gift Hamper

The Whisky Gift Hamper. Credit: Cartwright & Butler

If you missed World Whisky Day, don't despair because this mouthwatering crate is the perfect gift if your old man loves a dram.

The Whisky gift hamper is brand new to the gift range and will make a fantastic surprise for your Dad this Father's Day.

The stylish crate can be used over and over again and comes chock full of sweet and savoury delights to help him wash down a bottle of finest Dalmeny Centenary Scotch Whisky.

Show him some love this Father's Day for £100 via the Cartwright & Butler website.

The Chocolate & Beer Hamper

The Chocolate & Beer Hamper. Credit: Cartwright & Butler

Dads deserve a little moment of indulgence and time to themselves every now and then - here's how you can treat him to that with this Chocolate and Beer Hamper.

Presented in a sleek yellow tin, this selection contains scrumptious chocolatey goodies from Triple Chocolate Chunk Biscuits, Chocolate Wafer Crispies, Chocolate Wafer Rounds and the Ultra Thick Dark Chocolate Ginger Biscuits.

The hamper also features crumbly Belgian Chocolate Fudge and not one, but three of the finest Black Sheep Ales to enjoy.

This perfect gift is new for 2022 and will cost you £64 via the Cartwright & Butler website.

Rum & Raisin Fudge in Tin

Rum & Raisin Fudge in Tin. Credit: Cartwright & Butler

Show your Dad just how much you love him with this classic and well-loved favourite.

The tempting fudge has a rich rum flavour and is loaded with juicy raisins for that crumbly and melt-in-the-mouth texture he will just adore.

Pick up a tin for £8.95 via the Cartwright & Butler website.