PETER Kay is reportedly set to reveal plans for a major return to the stage with an arena comeback tour.

It’s been five years since the 48-year-old comic disappeared from the limelight due to personal reasons, but it seems the Phoenix Nights and Car Share star could be planning a return.

In 2017, Peter Kay cancelled a number of work projects and announced he would be stepping away from the public eye in a series of tweets ahead of a sold out stand-up tour.

He said: "Due to unforeseen family circumstances, I deeply regret that I am having to cancel all of my upcoming work projects.

"This unfortunately includes my upcoming standup tour, Dance for Life shows and any outstanding live work commitments.

"My sincerest apologies. This decision has not been taken lightly and I'm sure you'll understand my family must always come first."

Peter Kay set to announce 2023 UK tour

But according to The Sun, the comic genius is set to announce plans for a 2023 comeback tour later this year.

It would be his first UK tour in over 10 years, with Mr Kay having reportedly “lined up huge venues across the country”.

A source said: “He has lined up huge venues across the country including in Manchester, London and Birmingham and is hoping to announce it in September

“Peter has not performed a live stand-up set on a big stage in well over a decade now but he could not be more ready to get back out there.”

It comes after fellow comedia Jason Manford hinted Peter Kay could be set to return when he told fans to "keep your eye out".

Speaking on Dublin radio station FM104's Strawberry Alarm Clock show, Jason said: "He's great, Pete. We've known each other a long time, it must be 25 years. It's been a hell of a ride.

"He's just an absolute legend isn't he? What a treasure. Hopefully back himself soon, doing stand-up, so keep your eye out for his tour. Not that he needs you to buy a ticket as much as I do."