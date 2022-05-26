THE number of coronavirus patients in hospital continues to fall in Wales, according to the latest figures.

Today - Thursday, May 26 - marks a change in the way Public Health Wales reports on the national Covid situation.

There will no longer be daily updates detailing the number of new cases by council area. Instead the agency will provide weekly summaries of hospitalisations, deaths and vaccinations on a Wales-wide basis.

In the first of those new-look updates, Public Health Wales said 65 people had been hospitalised with community-acquired Covid in the past week, while another 38 people had picked up the virus in hospital.

There are currently four coronavirus patients in critical care in Wales.

The figures also show 19 people have died with coronavirus in the past week, according to the Public Health Wales measure of recording Covid deaths.

Research by the ONS shows around 2.5 per cent of people, or one in 40, currently have Covid in Wales.

But since April 1, the nation's testing programme has largely disappeared after Wales scrapped nearly all its remaining restrictions.

The next Covid update from Public Health Wales is expected next Thursday.