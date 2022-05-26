A POPULAR Newport carnival has officially crowned its queen ahead of its much-anticipated return this summer.

Pill Carnival – a huge event on the city’s calendar – will return to the streets on Monday, August 29, after two years out due to covid.

And this year's Pill Carnival Queen has been announced as 15-year-old Alexis Cuthbert.

Alexis' attendant will be 16-year-old Teighan Shinton.

The runners-up were Taylor Hawkesby, 16, and Freya James.

This year’s Court Ladies will be Tianna Wainwright, nine, Amira Wainwright, 10, Aysha Caruana, 10, Amaya Hussain, nine, Vienna Waite, 10 and Demi Louise Felvus, 12.

Flower Girls for this year’s carnival are Elayna Velasquez, seven, Laila Seal, six, Evie Holmes, seven, and Ayda Rose Dare, six.

All will be part of the float celebrations for this year’s carnival, which promises to be bigger and better than ever before.

Organiser Ann Barton said it had been a tough two years without the carnival.

“We’ve missed it," she said. "It was hard because we couldn’t communicate, and we didn’t know when we would put the next carnival on.

"There are six of us on the committee and we’re passionate about keeping the Pill Carnival alive.

“We’re going to put on a really good carnival, the biggest and the best that we’ve done.”

Mrs Barton said this year’s festival would be a big opportunity for local brands to get their names out.

“We get a lot of interest in the floats," she said. "We can provide lorries for people who would want to put a float in.

"It’s a marvellous opportunity for people to advertise their businesses and get themselves seen.”