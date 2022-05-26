THE woman found dead at a property in the Bettws area of Newport has been named as Mari O'Flynn.

The 79-year-old was described by family as a "strong, independent lady" who will be "dearly missed" by everyone who knew her.

Police were called to an address in Leach Road, Bettws, at around 1.55pm on Tuesday, May 24, after a woman was found unresponsive there.

Paramedics joined officers at the scene and confirmed the woman, now named as Mrs O'Flynn, had died.

Gwent Police has launched a murder investigation, and a 51-year-old man from Newport has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

He remains in police custody.

Mari O'Flynn. Picture: Family handout via Gwent Police

The force said it was not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

The matter has also been referred to the IOPC (Independent Office for Police Conduct) in line with normal procedures.

Family tribute in full

“Our beautiful mum, nan and sister was a strong, independent lady.

“We are completely devastated by the way our mum has been cruelly taken away from us.

“She had so much to look forward to and was returning to Greece in two weeks’ time where she spent 10 years of her life living with our dad.

“We never would have imagined ourselves in this situation and cannot find the words to describe the grief that we are currently experiencing.

“The only comfort we can take from this situation, is knowing she has been reunited with her husband and soul mate whom she has missed dearly.

“The hole she has left will never be filled and she will be dearly missed by everyone, family and friends alike.”