TWO female drug dealers were warned they are facing jail after they admitted cocaine trafficking charges.
Katie Barrington, 29, of Swallow Way, Duffryn, Newport, and Trenae Greenland, 30, of East Dock Road, Newport, have admitted possession of the class A drug with intent to supply in the city.
The pair’s sentencing hearing was adjourned until June 17.
They were told by Judge Daniel Williams that a custodial sentence was “most likely” in both their cases when they return to Cardiff Crown Court next month.
The defendants were both granted bail.
