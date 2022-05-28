THE number of flying insects in Gwent has dropped by almost half in less than 20 years, a survey has found.

Bugs Matter survey, led by Kent Wildlife Trust and Buglife, has found that the abundance of flying insects in Gwent has plummeted by 40 per cent in the 17-year space between 2004 and 2021.

Across the UK as a whole, flying insects declined by a 60 per cent between 2004 and 2021.

The Bugs Matter project, supported by a number of other wildlife conservation organisations including Gwent Wildlife Trust, is one of the UK’s few citizen science surveys of insect abundance that generates data.

Inspired by the ‘windscreen phenomenon’ - a term given to the general observation that people are seeing fewer insects squashed on the windscreens of their cars today compared to several decades ago - Bugs Matter enlists the help of the public to monitor the health of the UK’s insect populations.

Bug splatometer on car plate.

People across Gwent are now being encouraged to take part in an upcoming survey this June by downloading the Bugs Matter app.

The concept is as follows: before making car journey, clean the number plate.

After each journey, count the insects squashed on the number plate using a ‘splatometer’ grid, which is posted to those taking part when they download the free Bugs Matter app. A photo and count details are submitted via the app.

Insect numbers can show where wildlife is recovering, and so Bugs Matter can be used to measure how the work of conservation organisations and others is helping nature’s recovery.

Head of nature recovery at Gwent Wildlife Trust, Gemma Bodé said: “Statistics from this study are extremely alarming and sadly confirm what we have thought for many years.

“Our insects are key to so much that we all rely on, including the food we eat. Their dramatic decline effects other species too, as they are a key food source for many birds, bats and other mammals. We must do everything we can to urgently reverse this decline.”