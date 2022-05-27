THE first volunteer police officers carrying Tasers have been deployed today.

British Transport Police is the first police force in the UK to deploy special constabulary officers – known as Specials – in Wales and England with Taser devices.

Specials are volunteer officers who have the same powers as regular officers.

The decision was made to equip Specials with Tasers in response to risks around terrorism, public safety and public order offences across the railway.

The first cohort of 22 Specials all completed a three-day training course on the device’s use alongside Police Constables.

Special chief officer, Ben Clifford, said: “I’m delighted that we are able to be the first force in the country to operationally deploy Specials equipped with Taser.

“Our Specials are exposed to the exact same risks as regular officers and are a vital part of our frontline workforce.

“Allowing them to carry the device is a positive step both in recognising the skills and competence of our part-time, volunteer officers and further strengthens our commitment to ensuring the railway is a safe environment for passengers and rail workers.

“We regularly deal with incidents a considerable distance from back-up in remote locations, and Taser has a critical place in protecting the public and officers as a less lethal device.

“Around one third of BTP officers are trained to carry Tasers and our Specials have received same comprehensive training as regular officers.”

Specials work a minimum of 16 hours per month and are deployed shoulder-to-shoulder with regular officers, attending the same incidents across the rail networks of Wales, England, and Scotland.

The British Transport Police force employs 270 Specials, some of who have been in post for more than two decades. In 2021 they volunteered more than 100,000 hours on duty.