A GWENT council is to stop using Russian-based internet security provider Kaspersky following the invasion of Ukraine.

The decision was made by Chepstow Town Council members at a meeting on Wednesday.

Town councillors have previously shown their support for the people of Ukraine following the invasion by Russia.

A Ukrainian flag was purchased by the council to fly at the Gatehouse, and it has also offered a meeting space for refugees housed in Chepstow.

A town council spokeswoman said councillors decided to stop using Kaspersky and to find an alternative supplier.

A letter from the town council’s IT provider, Microshade VSM, said: “We understand that you might be uncomfortable with the ties that Kaspersky have with Russia.

“We deal solely with the British-based subsidiary and no payments are made outside the UK.

“For any customers who would prefer to move away from Kaspersky we are offering an alternative product.”

Kaspersky, which is headquartered in Moscow, has previously said it “does not have any ties to the Russian or any other government”.

“We believe that peaceful dialogue is the only possible instrument for resolving conflicts,” it said.

“War isn’t good for anyone.”