AS THE cost of living crisis begins to bite, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) is launching a study into the increase in price of various everyday food and drink items.
On Monday, May 30, the ONS will be publishing highly experimental analysis of lowest cost grocery items to investigate whether the price of lower priced, everyday food and drink items have increased at a faster rate than average food and drink items.
The analysis will be produced using in-house, web-scraped data collected by the ONS since the start of 2021.
This analysis of lowest cost grocery items covers a sample of 30 everyday grocery items commonly bought by households.
A full list of the items is included below.
The analysis will show how the price of each item has changed over the last year, and will take account both of the cost of substituting a different item and how prices have changed overall.
The full list of items to be analysed during the study is as follows:
- Apples
- Baked beans
- Bananas
- Biscuits
- Bread
- Breakfast cereal
- Cheese
- Chicken
- Crisps
- Fish fingers
- Frozen chips
- Frozen mixed vegetables
- Fruit juice
- Fruit squash
- Granulated sugar
- Ham
- Instant coffee
- Milk
- Minced Beef
- Onions
- Pasta
- Pizza
- Potatoes
- Rice
- Sausages
- Tea
- Tomato ketchup
- Tomatoes
- Vegetable oil
- Yoghurt
