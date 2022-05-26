A CRIMINAL with an “horrific record” was jailed after breaking into a firm that makes cabriolet hoods and interiors for Jaguar cars and stealing £115,000 worth of machinery.

Robert Dowding, 53, of Melfort Gardens, Gaer, Newport, carried out the burglary at BAS International at Llantarnam Industrial Park, Cwmbran, on December 7, 2020.

Prosecutor Joshua Scouller said the defendant and an unknown partner in crime had carried out the raid "in the dead of night " after driving there in a car accompanied by his dogs.

Cardiff Crown Court was told the effect on the company was significant.

It suffered from a loss of orders and income with customers choosing to "take their business elsewhere" although fortunately no one was made redundant.

The defendant had initially denied being involved but later pleaded guilty.

Mr Scouller added how Dowding had 38 previous convictions for 70 offences, including burglary.

Ieuan Rees, representing the defendant, admitted his client had an “horrific record”.

But he added in mitigation how Dowding had suffered from abuse while growing up and had been addicted to amphetamines.

Judge Daniel Williams told the defendant: "The reality is you don't care at all for the victims of your burglary or offences you have committed over the years.

“There was clearly planning and organisation and you were part of a small team."

Dowding was jailed for three years and seven months.