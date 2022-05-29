A WOMAN from Newport celebrated her 81st birthday in thrilling style by taking a ride on the world’s fastest seated zipline.
Barbara Donovan took to the skies above South Wales along with her sister Judith Bell – both from the Gaer area of the city – at the Zip-World site in Aberdare on Friday, May 20.
Ms Donovan stopped short of calling herself a daredevil, but insisted she still enjoys living life to the full.
“It was my first ever experience but I wouldn’t hesitate to do it again,” Ms Donovan said after she landed back on solid ground.
“It was my birthday last month and I always try and do something special and memorable. It was a brilliant experience and I can’t wait to give it another go.”
The excursion was arranged by Lee Roberts, a colleague of Ms Bell who wanted to arrange something special for the sisters.
“Judith is an incredible woman,” Mr Roberts said.
“She’s worked in the NHS for 25 years and in recent years she’s helped me through a lot of tough times.”
Mr Roberts admitted that all three were a little apprehensive about the unconventional trip they’d be taking over some jaw-dropping scenery.
“It’s safe to say we were all a bit nervous,” he added.
“But we thought it would be such a nice thing for Judith and her sister Barbara to do – it’s incredible at age 81 that she’s happy to do these kinds of things – she’s an inspiration really.”
Ms Bell said: “I’m just so chuffed for my sister – we both found the whole experience absolutely brilliant and we’re raring to go again!”
