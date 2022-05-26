EasyJet has apologised as it cancels 200 flights over IT issues, urging travellers to do one thing before heading to the airport.

The major airline has advised people to check their booking before going to the airport, according to Reuters.

Flights that were due to leave between midday and 2 pm GMT on the low-cost airline were reportedly impacted.

"Our team of IT specialists is working to restore the systems as soon as possible," easyJet said.

We apologise to all customers whose flights have been affected by IT system issues. You can check your flight status here >>> https://t.co/z1q01rpz7Z — easyJet (@easyJet) May 26, 2022

The company had earlier said in a statement that "flights due to depart between 1 pm and 3 pm UK time today may be impacted".

It also advised customers to use its flight tracker to check the status of their booking before making their way to the airport

EasyJet customers have taken to social media to express their frustration over the cancelled flights from various locations, both in the UK and Europe.

One disgruntled customer wrote on Twitter: " Unfortunately it’s been a few years now since I’ve been on an@easyJet flight that has departed on scheduled time so not sure how this IT issue has made much difference. Time to sort it out or risk losing my custom."

A second added: " My next EasyJet flight will be my last! Unreliable, not exactly cheap anymore & having to contend with a very obstructive process for dealing with refunds! Promises made by EasyJet personnel aren’t worth a fig."

A third asked the airline:" But has it been resolved??? Will it be the same shambles tomorrow???"

With a fourth user writing: " Joke! One thing after another."

EasyJet said: "We advise customers due to travel with us today to continue to check Flight Tracker to check the status of their flight before making their way to the airport.

"We apologise for the inconvenience caused and would like to thank customers for their patience as we work to resolve this as soon as possible."