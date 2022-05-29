ONE of the biggest shocks of the council election earlier this month came in the Caerphilly County Council ward of Ynysddu, where the authority's leader, Philippa Marsden, lost her seat.

The formerly Labour-dominated ward is now occupied by two Independent councillors, Jan John and Janine Reed – both of whom were active campaigners against the controversial Hywel NMP waste plant in Cwmfelinfach.

Local issues such as the waste plant are said to have played a significant part in the success of the Independent candidates. But what are they hoping to do in their new roles?

Cllr Janine Reed

Cllr Reed said it was “business as usual” for the newly-elected councillors.

She added: “There are a number of concerns in the valley, and our aim is to do what we can to address them.

“We have got a spreadsheet of about 35 to 45 concerns that people raised on the doorstep, and we’re still tackling the bigger issues that haven’t been tackled by previous councillors.”

Cllr Reed said she has recently reached out to Natural Resources Wales asking for a meeting about the waste plant site, but has not yet received a response.

Cllr Jones, who once served the Ynysddu ward as a Labour councillor before re-standing as an independent, said: “We will be questioning everything and we’re not just going to accept what we’re being told. Although we don’t have the power of the party in charge, we still have the power of asking questions.”

Cllr Jan Jones

Cllr Jones said the councillors were continuing to put out regular leaflets to keep residents informed.

She added: “We have put the spreadsheet of concerns on Facebook to check with residents that we haven’t missed anything.”

Cllr Sean Morgan, the new leader of Caerphilly County Borough Council, said: “I hope the new councillors will work with us to reduce the anxiety of the residents in that valley.”

He added: “The results in Ynysddu are not a reflection of Philippa Marsden as a leader, because of Labour’s successful results across the county borough.”

Cllr Jones said she is awaiting contact from the leader.