ACTOR Ray Liotta, known for his appearance in Goodfellas, has passed away, aged 67, according to US media.

The American actor's representative confirmed he had died in his sleep.

Ray Liotta found fame when he played Ray Sinclair in Something Wild, a 1986 film and he received a Golden Globe nomination for his work.

Liotta also appeared in the film Field of Dreams and the game Grand Theft Auto: Vice City plus more.

More recently, he appeared in The Many Saints Of Newark and starred alongside Taron Egerton in Black Bird, the Apple TV series.

Liotta was engaged to Jacy Nittolo and he was a father to daughter, Karsen.

Fans take to Twitter to post messages regarding death of Ray Liotta

Fans of the actor took to the social media platform to post about the news.

Alongside a crying face emoji, one tweeted: “RIP RAY LIOTTA

“LEGEND LEGEND LEGEND”

Another tweeted: “RIP Ray Liotta”

A third tweeted: “Ray Liotta is easily one’s of those actors I can’t help but get excited about when he pops up in a film. He makes every performance a memorable one.”

A fourth tweeted: “RIP Goodfella Ray Liotta”